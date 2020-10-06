AMC Entertainment to keep most theaters open

US Markets
AMC Entertainment, the largest theater chain in the world, said on Tuesday most of its theaters in the United States and Europe would remain open, with several releases lined up for October and November.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment AMC.N, the largest theater chain in the world, said on Tuesday most of its theaters in the United States and Europe would remain open, with several releases lined up for October and November.

The move comes a day after rival Cineworld CINE.L, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said it would close all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios delayed major releases such as the latest James Bond film.

AMC said more than 80% of its theaters in the United States, more than 90% of Odeon Cinemas Group theaters across Europe and all AMC Cinemas in the Middle East would remain open.

The company said it would launch "The War With Grandpa" starring Robert De Niro and "Yellow Rose" this weekend in the United States, with other titles including "The Croods: A New Age," "Happiest Season" and "Soul" expected to release in November.

AMC's shares, which closed down about 11% on Monday following Cineworld's news, were up more than 3% before the opening bell.

