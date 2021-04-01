AMC Entertainment to issue 500 million shares, CEO tells CNBC

April 1 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N is planning to issue 500 million shares to the public, the cinema operator's top boss Adam Aron said in a CNBC interview on Thursday, a move that would help shore up its finances that have been hit by pandemic-related closures.

The company is seeking shareholder approval for the sale, he said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.