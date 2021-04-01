US Markets
AMC Entertainment to issue 500 million shares, CEO tells CNBC

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

April 1 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N is planning to issue 500 million shares to the public, the cinema operator's top boss Adam Aron said in a CNBC interview on Thursday, a move that would help shore up its finances that have been hit by pandemic-related closures.

The company is seeking shareholder approval for the sale, he said.

