AMC Entertainment Stock Jumps on Report of Talks With Amazon

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings spiked on Monday following a report that the financially troubled movie theater company had talks about selling itself to Amazon.com.

The British newspaper the Daily Mail, citing unidentified sources, reported on Saturday that the two companies “are thought to have held talks about a potential takeover of AMC by Amazon,” but that “it is not clear if the discussions are still active or if they will lead to a deal.”

At midday on Monday, AMC’s stock (ticker:AMC) was up 35%, at $5.55, after earlier trading as high as $6.40.

AMC is the world’s largest movie theater operator, with about 1,000 theaters world-wide with 11,000 total screens, with leading market share in both the U.S. and Europe. With the entire movie industry shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic, AMC shares through Friday were down 43% for the year.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon (AMZN) declined to comment on the report. The Hollywood news site Deadline said on Monday that “sources are telling us there are no talks” between the two companies.

As of March 31, AMC had just under $300 million in cash, including borrowings on two revolving credit facilities. On April 16, it announced a private offering of $500 million of first-lien notes due 2025 with a 10.5% coupon. In mid-April, the company said that including the notes offering, it has enough liquidity to survive a global suspension of operations “until a partial reopening ahead of Thanksgiving.”

AMC has a total enterprise value (market value plus net debt) of $4.8 billion, according to FactSet.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.