AMC Entertainment Slides On Approval For Conversion Of Preferred Units, APE Gains

August 14, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are sliding more than 37 percent on Monday morning trade after it received approval for the conversion of preferred equity units (APE) to common stock. Meanwhile, the preferred shares are up more than 14 percent.

Currently, AMC is at $3.30, down 37.26 percent from the previous close of $5.26 on a volume of 66,424,770.

APE is at $2.03, up 14.32 percent from the previous close of $1.78 on a volume of 65,582,444.

