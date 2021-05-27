AMC Entertainment shares rise more than 50%

US Markets
Shares in cinema operator AMC Entertainment were up 50.2% at $29.38 in a high-volume trading session on Thursday after rising as high as $29.72 earlier.

AMC, which is popular on social media and among members of Reddit investing forum WallStreetBets, was last up more than 1,400% for the year to date.

And with about 450 million shares already changing hands, Thursday was already AMC's busiest trading session since early February with two hours of trading left.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

