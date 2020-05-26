AMC Entertainment Says 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Will Start Airing Later This Year

With the original fan favorite TV series The Walking Dead wrapping up its final season, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) now has a fairly likely timetable for the franchise to rise from the grave in the spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Originally scheduled to start in April, the series was postponed indefinitely as the coronavirus pandemic raged through America's major cities.

Talking with Hollywood Reporter, AMC's Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll revealed a probable air date in the fourth quarter of 2020. Both the last episode of The Walking Dead and the start of World Beyond were filmed prior to the coronavirus-related shutdown. However, the pandemic halted post-production efforts, such as adding special effects and computer generated imagery (CGI) to the post-apocalyptic fantasy episodes. According to Carroll, post-production has now resumed.

Invoking another immensely popular series, lead actor Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly The Walking Dead's finale will echo the action sequences of Game of Thrones. The actor explained: "There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary." The spinoff, by contrast, will focus on the children of the characters from the original series, after the zombie apocalypse.

AMC Entertainment has struggled with the fallout from COVID-19, which has left movie theaters closed and empty. Its need to produce content has also racked up $4.8 billion in debt, reducing the chances it might escape from its difficulties through an acquisition by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) or another company.

