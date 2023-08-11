News & Insights

AMC Entertainment receives court approval for revised stockholder settlement

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

August 11, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Aug 11 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment's revised stockholder settlement was approved by a Delaware judge on Friday, three weeks after the judge rejected a related deal, according to a court filing.

