(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) shares are gaining more than 20 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since the start of January 27. Today's stock movement was not influenced by any corporate announcements.

Currently, shares are at $2.29, up 20. 82 percent from the previous close of $1.92 on a volume of 22,250,929.

