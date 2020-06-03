AMC Entertainment raises going concern doubts

US Markets
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest movie theater operator, said on Wednesday it has "substantial doubts" about its ability to keep running its business for a "reasonable period of time" due to the COVID-19 impact. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru) ((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com)) nL4N2DG2MZ

