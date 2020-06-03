AMC Entertainment raises going concern doubts

June 3 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, the world's largest movie theater operator, said on Wednesday it has "substantial doubts" about its ability to keep running its business for a "reasonable period of time" due to the COVID-19 impact.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.