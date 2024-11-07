AMC Entertainment price target lowered to $6 from $8 at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on AMC Entertainment (AMC) to $6 from $8 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results exceeded consensus estimates for both revenues and adjusted EBITDA as the domestic circuit continued to demonstrate strong post-pandemic box office and moviegoer monetization outperformance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm reduced 2025 estimates to take a more conservative stance on AMC’s ability to gain further share.
