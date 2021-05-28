AMC Entertainment Is Up Another 32%. The Stock Is Up Over 100% This Week

Pushing toward 200% in total gains this week, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) shares are having quite a month. Part of the move seems to be linked to, you guessed it, Reddit and WallStreetBets. The stock has reportedly overtaken GameStop as the most-discussed on the website's forum. These stocks were at the epicenter of the wild Reddit trades last year that saw Gamestop shares rally 6,000%.

AMC stock was up over 35% on Thursday, and has been swinging between 10% and 30% this morning on high trading volume. AMC Entertainment was pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns. The company's revenue collapsed last year by 77% to $1.24 billion. The 2020 losses amounted to $25.72 per diluted share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Most recently, AMC reported first-quarter 2021 results that were much smaller than the year prior. Q1 revenue was $148.3 million versus $941.5 million in Q1 2020. In contrast, AMC has drastically improved its operating losses, and reported first-quarter losses of $1.42 per diluted share, compared to losses of $20.88 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. Another area of note is the significant increase in shares outstanding. There are over 400 million shares outstanding right now, compared to around 104 million 12 months ago.

Outside of Reddit momentum, the financials are a clear indicator that the trading is related to future sentiment that rising numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations and economic reopening will drive consumers back to movie theaters.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

David Butler owns shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.