Markets
AMC

AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Continues To Gain

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are increasing nearly 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade, in tandem with the major stocks on the day. The shares of the major theater operator have been continuing at a slight pace up for the last few days, probably supported by the box office success of the latest movies.

Currently, shares are at $17.14, up 3.63 percent from the previous close of $16.54 on a volume of 25,252,969. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in range of $9.70-$52.79 on average volume of 41,474,065.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular