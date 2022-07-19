AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are increasing nearly 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade, in tandem with the major stocks on the day. The shares of the major theater operator have been continuing at a slight pace up for the last few days, probably supported by the box office success of the latest movies.

Currently, shares are at $17.14, up 3.63 percent from the previous close of $16.54 on a volume of 25,252,969. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in range of $9.70-$52.79 on average volume of 41,474,065.

