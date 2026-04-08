AMC Entertainment Holdings (BIT:1AMC) Price Target Decreased by 13.54% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings (BIT:1AMC) has been revised to €1.53 / share. This is a decrease of 13.54% from the prior estimate of €1.76 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €0.96 to a high of €2.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.33% from the latest reported closing price of €0.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 31.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMC is 0.01%, an increase of 73.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.89% to 201,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 16,068K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,816K shares , representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 39.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,255K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,225K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 43.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,010K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641K shares , representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 7,283K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing an increase of 60.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 35.66% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,985K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,611K shares , representing a decrease of 52.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 64.50% over the last quarter.

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