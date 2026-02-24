AMC Entertainment Holdings (BIT:1AMC) Price Target Decreased by 10.34% to 1.76

The average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings (BIT:1AMC) has been revised to €1.76 / share. This is a decrease of 10.34% from the prior estimate of €1.97 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.15 to a high of €2.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.69% from the latest reported closing price of €1.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMC is 0.01%, an increase of 46.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.25% to 223,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 16,068K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,816K shares , representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 39.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,876K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,793K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,255K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,225K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 43.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 10,804K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,690K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 10.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,586K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,766K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMC by 0.56% over the last quarter.

