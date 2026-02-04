AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Price Target Decreased by 27.32% to 2.26

The average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been revised to $2.26 / share. This is a decrease of 27.32% from the prior estimate of $3.11 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.84% from the latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.02%, an increase of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.37% to 267,851K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 48,626K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,876K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,793K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 12,816K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,999K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,225K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,254K shares , representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 6.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 10,804K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,690K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.