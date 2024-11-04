AMC Entertainment Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 330%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

AMC’s Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate has narrowed to a loss of 7 cents per share from a loss of 9 cents in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company incurred a loss of 9 cents.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion, indicating a decline of 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.41 billion.

Key Factors to Consider for AMC’s Q3 Earnings Release

AMC’s third-quarter 2024 performance is likely to have been hurt by fewer high-demand releases. The company faces a challenging environment in the U.K. due to aggressive pricing from competitors, which might have limited its ability to increase ticket prices and capture market share. Continued closures of underperforming theaters might have reduced total ticket sales, affecting overall revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from admissions, food and beverage, and other theater is pegged at $750 million, $457 million and $119 million, indicating a decline of 6%, 5.4% and 5.6% from the prior-year levels, respectively.



However, AMC's focus on enhancing the guest experience and operational efficiency has been pivotal in its success. The company continues to innovate and diversify its offerings. These efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



Meanwhile, inflationary wage and cost pressures are anticipated to have exerted additional strain on AMC's operational expenses, potentially squeezing profit margins.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AMC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. It does not have the right combination of two key ingredients, a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP of AMC: AMC has an Earnings ESP of -9.52% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AMC’s Zacks Rank: AMC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.48% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CCL reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 318.1%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.84% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CHH’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased 5%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 3.4%.



DraftKings Inc. DKNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.83% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

DKNG’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased 31.2%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 59.5%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.