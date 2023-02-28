AMC Entertainment Gains After Launching Microwave, Ready-to-eat Popcorn At Walmart

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced an exclusive launch of its new lines of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn items, beginning with featured endcaps in Walmart locations in the United States. The shares have been on an upsurge since mid-February.

The company has scheduled to report its earnings today.

Currently, shares are at $8.19, up 7.62 percent from the previous close of $7.61 on a volume of 23,451,815.

