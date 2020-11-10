AMC Entertainment Could Run Out of Money by Year-End

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) painted a bleak picture of the future. Even as the company continues to open its doors, blockbusters are few and far between. This puts the movie theater operator between a rock and a hard place.

In this segment from Motley Fool Live, which aired on Oct. 14, "The Wrap" host Jason Hall and Fool.com contributor Danny Vena talk about the financial predicament of the company.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Jason Hall: Danny, I'm going to kick over to you if you want to talk about a stock that's had a tough year. AMC Entertainment is down pretty hard today. Things aren't looking very good, Danny, for the movie theater operator. What's going on?

Danny Vena: It seems like the old adage, "out of the frying pan and into the fire." Well, first of all, the fact that there was vaccine news that wasn't positive probably was a contributing factor. But the main story was that Wednesday, AMC filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actually this morning, it updated its financial and operating conditions. The bottom line was that they said they could run out of money by the end of 2020 or early 2021. The company has been looking to raise capital. It's having a really hard time doing that because nobody is going back to theaters right now because the studios are pulling their blockbusters. Black Widow got kicked to next year, James Bond got kicked to next year, Disney decided that Pixar's Soul is going to show on its streaming channel, Disney Plus.

Jason Hall: That's the second one. They've already pulled Mulan earlier this year.

Danny Vena: They already pulled Mulan and charged Mulan as a pay-per-view for $30. That was after they pulled Hamilton which was originally supposed to be released in theaters and moved that to the streaming site. So there's just no good news. AMC can't raise capital because they're not showing movies and it's just not a good situation from them. They're in a downward spiral it's going to be tough to pull out of.

Jason Hall: Yeah, it's not looking good. I think I'm probably a little more optimistic on the long-term future of the movie theater business than most people, but the interim is terrible. It really, really is.

Danny Vena owns shares of Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Walt Disney. Jason Hall owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2021 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.