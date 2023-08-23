AMC Entertainment Continues To Fall

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares are down more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend for the last several days, and touched an all-time low. There have been no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $2.06, down 19.01 percent from the previous close of $2.55 on a volume of 111,767,399.

