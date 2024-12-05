AMC Entertainment call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in AMC Entertainment (AMC) with 213,661 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 24 points to 91.46%. 12/6 weekly 5.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 59,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
