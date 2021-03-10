US Markets
AMC

AMC Entertainment beats revenue estimates

Contributors
Eva Mathews Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people visited its movie theaters following an easing of coronavirus restrictions in the United States.

March 10 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N posted a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people visited its movie theaters following an easing of coronavirus restrictions in the United States.

Revenue fell to $162.5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.45 billion, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $142.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters