AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

November 08, 2023 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N beat third-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, riding on the success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" movies as volumes of theatrical releases also improved at the box office.

Popular and diverse movie titles are driving moviegoers to theaters in a post-pandemic environment ruled by pent-up demand and high prices of tickets helping theater chain operators.

Attendance in AMC theaters increased 38.4% to 73,576.

The movie theater chain posted revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with market estimates of $1.26 billion, according to LSEG data.

