AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 28 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, lifted by movie-goers flocking to its theaters during the holiday session.

The latest sequel for James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water" in December along with Disney's Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in November gave the much-needed optimism to AMC and other cinema chains as they still try to recover from the pandemic and compete against the growing trend of online streaming.

Revenue for the quarter was $990.9 million, compared to analysts' expectation of $977.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net loss widened to $287.7 million, or 26 cents per share, during the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $134.4 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

