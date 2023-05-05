News & Insights

AMC Entertainment beats estimates for quarterly revenue

May 05, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta and Yamini Kalia for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Friday, as a string of hit films including the latest installment of Marvel's "Ant-Man" drove more moviegoers to theaters.

Revenue for the quarter was $954.4 million, compared with analysts' expectation of $948.5 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

