AMC Entertainment beats estimates for quarterly revenue

May 5 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Friday, as a string of hit films including the latest installment of Marvel's "Ant-Man" drove more moviegoers to theaters.

Revenue for the quarter was $954.4 million, compared with analysts' expectation of $948.5 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

