AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.5%.

Q2 Estimates

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has widened to 26 cents over the past 30 days from 22 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 71 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.12 billion compared with the year-ago reported figure of $444.7 million.

Factors to Note

The company’s second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance and average ticket pricing. Earlier, the company had said that in 2022 film slate is expected to be significantly stronger than in 2021. The robust performance of its domestic box office bodes well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions revenues is pegged at $642 million compared with $233 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for food and beverage revenues is pegged at $376 million compared with $162 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, AMC Entertainment is making comprehensive health and sanitation programs, which include enhanced cleaning procedures and upgraded air filtration efforts, to ensure maximum safety for guests. These efforts entail high costs that are likely to have weighed on the second-quarter performance. Monthly cash burns are likely to have weighed on the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of +14.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

