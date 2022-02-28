AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 1, 2022, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 94% from a loss of $3.15 reported in the year-ago quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1,159 million. The projection suggests an increase of 621.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

AMC Entertainment’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from sequential improvements in the industry-wide box office on account of improved vaccination levels and an increasingly appealing film slate. The company has been witnessing massive pent-up demand for movies. Rebound in attendance coupled with an emphasis on alternative content, caption showtimes (for the benefit of the hearing impaired and for those where English is a second language), artist-driven curated movie releases and relaunch of popular movies is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. The company anticipates the fourth-quarter domestic box office collection to be approximately $2 billion.



Increased focus on health and safety protocols (through AMC Safe & Clean), premium large-format offerings (such as IMAX and Dolby Cinema) and marketing activities coupled with strength in average ticket prices, food and beverage spend as well as other revenues per patron is likely to have aided the company’s fourth-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions revenues is pegged at $652 million compared with $80 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



AMC Entertainment has been undertaking comprehensive health and sanitation programs, including enhanced cleaning procedures and upgraded air filtration efforts to ensure maximum safety for guests. These efforts entail high costs, which are likely to have put pressure on fourth-quarter margins.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -11.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Oxford have gained 10.1% in the past year. OXM’s earnings beat the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 96.7%.



NeoGames S.A. NGMS has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of NeoGames have declined 25.3% in the past year. NGMS’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 165.8%.



PVH Corp. PVH has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of PVH have declined 6.1% in the past six months. PVH’s earnings beat the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 72.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.