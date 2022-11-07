AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%.

Q3 Estimates

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has narrowed to 25 cents over the past seven days from 27 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 44 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $967 million compared with the year-ago reported figure of $763.2 million.

Factors to Note

An increase in global attendance and average ticket pricing is likely to have aided the top line in the third quarter of 2022. Earlier, the company had said that in 2022, the film slate is expected to be significantly stronger than in 2021. The robust performance of its domestic box office bodes well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions revenues is pegged at $578 million compared with the $425 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for food and beverage revenues is pegged at $336 million compared with the $265 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, high costs are likely to have hurt the margin in the quarter. AMC Entertainment is making comprehensive health and sanitation programs, which include enhanced cleaning procedures and upgraded air filtration efforts, to ensure maximum safety for guests.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -4.61%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3.

