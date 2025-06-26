AMC Entertainment (AMC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) was up +1.34% at $3.02. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The stock of movie theater operator has fallen by 13.87% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.07, showcasing a 83.72% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.31 billion, up 27.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.6 per share and a revenue of $4.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +53.13% and +6.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.