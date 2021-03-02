AMC Entertainment (AMC) Surges 14.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares ended the last trading session 14.6% higher at $9.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Approval of bonuses to its top executives and eligible employees boosted investors’ confidence. Moreover, reopening of theaters in New York after the state lifted its ban and encouraging international average ticket price and food and beverage spend per person bode well.

Price and Consensus

This movie theater operator is expected to post quarterly loss of $3.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1068.6%. Revenues are expected to be $181.47 million, down 87.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AMC Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.