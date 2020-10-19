AMC Entertainment (AMC) Surges: Stock Moves 9.4% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 46.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Investors interested in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry may consider Camping World Holdings Inc CWH, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

