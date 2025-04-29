AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw AMC Entertainment (AMC) ending at $2.68, denoting a -1.47% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Shares of the movie theater operator have depreciated by 5.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.21%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $874.53 million, indicating an 8.08% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.74 per share and a revenue of $4.96 billion, signifying shifts of +42.19% and +7.04%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.18% lower within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

