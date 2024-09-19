AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AMC Entertainment (AMC) standing at $4.71, reflecting a -1.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 4.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AMC Entertainment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.09, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, down 7.88% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.85 per share and revenue of $4.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.14% and -4.27%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, AMC Entertainment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

