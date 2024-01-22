AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the latest trading day at $4.48, indicating a -0.67% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The movie theater operator's shares have seen a decrease of 26.07% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.63, signifying a 55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.1 billion, indicating a 11.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AMC Entertainment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.