AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $4.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 23.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $928.03 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion, which would represent changes of +55.91% and +13.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.8% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

