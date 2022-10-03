AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $6.88, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 21.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 13.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, up 34.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.39 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.4% and +69.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

