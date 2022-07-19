AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.36, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 32% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, up 149.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.23 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.8% and +69.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.46% lower. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.