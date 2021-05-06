AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $9, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 6.9% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

AMC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AMC to post earnings of -$1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.53 million, down 83.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.21 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +80.12% and +96.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.98% lower within the past month. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



