AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.64, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 38.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 54.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $724.47 million, up 388.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.86 per share and revenue of $4.72 billion, which would represent changes of +65.6% and +86.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 53.25% lower within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

