AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.19, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 22.57% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.42, up 70.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $767.03 million, up 417.22% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.56 per share and revenue of $4.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.6% and +88.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.31% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

