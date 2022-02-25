AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $17.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 21.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 621.08% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.49% lower within the past month. AMC Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

