AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $20.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 15.5% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.16 billion, up 611.43% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.27% lower. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

