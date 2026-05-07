Is AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AMC Entertainment (AMC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AMC Entertainment is one of 244 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 22% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMC has returned 5.1% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -7.2%. This shows that AMC Entertainment is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Monarch Casino (MCRI). The stock is up 22.9% year-to-date.

For Monarch Casino, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AMC Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.5% this year, meaning that AMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Monarch Casino falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #99. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.8%.

AMC Entertainment and Monarch Casino could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.