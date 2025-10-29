AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -2.21%: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $2.66, moving -2.21% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Shares of the movie theater operator witnessed a loss of 6.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 10.81%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.17, indicating a 325% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, down 8.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.61 per share and revenue of $4.92 billion, indicating changes of +52.34% and +6.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.3% higher. Right now, AMC Entertainment possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

