AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -1.96%: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $16.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 16.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 59.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $744.27 million, up 401.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.75 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion, which would represent changes of +70% and +87.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.73% lower. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

