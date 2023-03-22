AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -1.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $4.34, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 27.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $928.03 million, up 18.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.91% and +13.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.38% higher. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

