AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $4.05, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.23%.

The the stock of movie theater operator has fallen by 32.73% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.63, showcasing a 55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.1 billion, indicating a 11.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, AMC Entertainment possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

