AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $8.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 8.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, up 34.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.39 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.4% and +69.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

