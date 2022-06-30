AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $13.55, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 6.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 153.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.4% and +73.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

