AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $6 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 38.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $986.93 million, up 29.32% from the year-ago period.

AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.95 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62% and +65.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.01% higher within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

