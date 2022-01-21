AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $17.97, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 36.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

AMC Entertainment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.16 billion, up 611.43% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.27% lower within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

